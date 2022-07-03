Chaos Story Content that Should Return to Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Egypt Map

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies is finally giving fans the content they’ve wanted from the start. For some, this is too little and too late, since a remake of a map that has already been remastered several times before is unlikely to be as exciting as something new. Despite this, Shi No Numa Reborn has prepared an exciting ending for Vanguard Zombies, as fans will visit Egypt on the final map.

Although the Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies map has obvious potential, which includes Egyptian locations and mythology, it was the return of the Chaos story that really got the community talking. Exactly how the elements of Chaos will be inserted into the history of the Dark Ether is still unknown, but with the mention of Alistair Rhodes and the restored Guardian Artifact, the future definitely seems bright. Thus, the final Zombie map for Call of Duty: Vanguard can and should use some elements of the Chaos gameplay.

The Return of the Miracle Weapon Chaos Story

While the final map may introduce an entirely new wonder weapon, Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies is mostly built on old content, which makes this unlikely. From the ray gun to the Wunderwaffe DG-2, nostalgia has been the driving force so far, and the timeless Wonder Weapon just got a new coat of paint. Thus, Treyarch can bring back another Miracle Weapon on the upcoming map of Egypt, and Alistair’s Annihilator seems like a great choice.

The closest thing to a ray gun in Chaos Story, this weapon was shown on the underrated Dead of the Night map and fired acid shots in its basic form. It could also be upgraded multiple times when players could complete some minor quests to unlock ammo that reduced enemies or dragged them into tornadoes. Numerous quests to improve these weapons could make the map of Egypt very convenient for re-passing, as it was in Dead of the Night, so Alistair’s Annihilator would be an excellent choice for returning Miracle Weapons.

Treyarch should also replace the classic Monkey Bomb with Homunculus from Chaos Story. Not only did these creatures object and have a nasty attitude that gave them personality, they were much stronger than Monkeys. This is because they will attack anything that is attracted to them for a few seconds, including zombie bosses. Seeing them again, Chaos fans will surely bring back a wave of nostalgia, and if attention to mythology returns, it will be appropriate for them to return.

The return of the mini-boss and Chaos Story characters

There may have been too many special zombies and mini-bosses on the Chaos Story maps that players could fight, but that doesn’t mean that the enemies were inherently bad. Blightfather, for example, was a solid zombie boss that was difficult to deal with just because he was on maps with other special enemies. The same can be said about the Zombie Catalyst, Gladiators, Gegenei, Werewolves, and so on. Thus, Treyarch should only return one Chaos mini-boss (preferably Blightfather) for the final map.

Finally, it would be great to see Treyarch shut down Chaos Story fans or confirm that more will be done with the characters of this story in the future. From the radio, documents and the final screensaver, fans should find out what happened to Scarlett and her companions after the events of Ancient Evil. Even if Treyarch kills them or defeats Medusa off-screen, it will be much better than leaving the story unfinished. Now that the door is open for Chaos story characters and game mechanics, Treyarch should not stop at the Sentinel artifact.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.