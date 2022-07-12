Chantelle Everett meets with Pedro Jimeno’s colleagues after she accused him of cheating in the “Family Chantelle”: watch the “tense” clip

The tension is palpable in the upcoming episode of The Family Chantel. In an exclusive Us Weekly review of Dirty Laundry, Chantelle Everett and Pedro Jimeno spend a very awkward night with his friends—an event that makes their marriage more shaky than ever.

In a brief review of the episode, which will air on July 18, the 31-year-old reality TV star approaches the group, where she is greeted with prolonged moments of awkward silence.

“She told me she wanted to come hang out with us, go for a drink. I say, “Okay, you’re coming.” But I never believed she was going to have a real drink with us,” Pedro, 30, who filed for divorce from Chantelle in May, said in a confession in a preview. “Because she can say she tried to come and make an effort, but I don’t believe she came to make an effort.”

Instead, Pedro believes that the reality TV star attended the meeting to keep an eye on him.

“These are the people that you said shit about, that you say I was wasting time, that I was cheating, you know,” the Dominican Republic native explains on camera.

— These are people, and you don’t know them? He adds, shaking his head in disbelief. — It immediately spoils my mood.

Pedro was referring to the events that took place on Monday, July 11, when Chantelle accused him of infidelity.

“Are you kidding me?” she questioned him at the time, especially referring to his relationship with colleague Antonella Barreneci.

“When did I get to the point where my husband comes home at 3 a.m. and I don’t know where he was?” the Georgia native wondered, adding: “You pick up [Antonella] and take her to work. You take her from an auto mechanic, you are actually her assistant and fulfill all her whims.”

In an exclusive review of the July 18 episode, Pedro defies Chantelle’s repeated requests to introduce him to friends, telling her several times: “You know them all.” In his confession, he reveals that all the interaction “provoked” him, claiming that “she entered the room with a position.”

For her part, the TV presenter was frank with her husband’s friends and colleagues.

Chantelle and Pedro Jimeno TLC

“I just wanted to come here to get to know Pedro’s colleagues better, because he’s always with you guys,” she says, while the real estate agent orders another drink.

“He’s with colleagues more than at home,” she tells them, while noting that she “kind of leaves work at work.”

The conversation gets even more tense when Pedro’s boss Lydia tells Chantelle that she should join them more often.

“I don’t always get an invitation,” she replies.

Lydia echoes Pedro’s opinion in her confession, saying that, in her opinion, “Chantelle just wanted to come and see what Pedro was up to.”

“When she came in, I definitely felt the tension because of the way he was looking at her, like, “What are you doing here?” …instead of saying, “Hey, you’re here! Let’s come and join,” she explains.

“Pedro is very secretive about his life at home, and I respect that,” she added. — But it was very stressful.

In addition to the court documents we received revealing their divorce petitions, legal documents also revealed that a couple of former 90-day-old suitors have a mutual restraining order against each other.