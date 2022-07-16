Chantel Family Fans react to the latest rumors about Chantel’s Relationship

There are rumors that a participant in the popular TV series The Family Chantel, Chantel Jimeno, is dating Rich Dollaz after the news of her divorce from her 90-day fiance partner Pedro Jimeno went viral. Chantelle and Pedro met fans in season 4 of 90DF, and even then their relationship was not easy. Fans predicted that Chantelle and Pedro would not last long, but they lasted six long years. Chantelle and Pedro returned to the franchise in seasons 2, 3 and 4 of the TV series “The Groom for 90 days: Happily ever After?” They later became the first couple featured in their own spin-off The Family Chantel since 2019.

The first three seasons of Chantelle and Pedro’s show more or less revolved around their equally dramatic family members. But the 4th season of “The Chantelle Family”, which premiered in June this year, showed that the cracks in the marriage of Chatel and Pedro were crystal clear. While he started his new career as a real estate agent, and Pedro and Chantelle even bought their first house together, fans caught a few clues about their breakup on the show and on Instagram. But the news that Pedro filed for divorce in May really shocked fans, who may have suspected that the couple was acting out a harmless drama to boost the show’s ratings.

In the new episodes of “Family Chantelle”, a registered nurse accuses Pedro of treason. An employee of Pedro named Antonella Barrenecha is discussed as the reason for their breakup. Meanwhile, Reddit user u/Actual_Service_8057 shared a screenshot of a Dreddsworld article claiming that Chantelle reportedly left Pedro himself and is dating another reality TV star Rich Dollaz. Fans will recognize him as the actor of the TV series “Love and Hip-Hop: New York”, and he has been a part of it since the first season in 2011. According to an Atlanta-based insider, Chantelle has been spotted with Rich “at least twice. ” Both of these observations were presumably last month.

On the Reddit thread, fans discussed how Rich, a self-proclaimed “bastard,” could be just the first of many celebrities who would want to date the beautiful Chantelle. Some fans joked that Rich is very similar to Chantelle’s father, Thomas Everett, and the star of the 90-day groom Pedro, mixed together. Instagram: “Are we sure it’s not his nephew catching catfish on his Instagram again?” asked u/shunpoko, referring to a 2018 episode of Catfish in which a woman claimed to have communicated with Rich through his verified private Instagram messages. Fans believe that even if Chantelle and Rich are thinking about a relationship, it won’t end well. “He’s even more slippery than the alleged Pedro,” wrote u/digitulgurl.

After their debut on the reality show in 2016, Chantelle and Pedro told how they met when she was looking for a Spanish teacher, and he wanted to learn English. Pedro came to the US on a K-1 visa and now claims that Chantelle allegedly took $257,000 from a joint business account just five days before they broke up. Both Pedro and Chantel filed injunctions against each other, and shockingly, The Family Chantel fan favorite Chantel mentioned physical domestic violence and mental pain inflicted on her in a marriage that was irretrievably destroyed.