Channing Tatum on what it’s like to work with an alleged Girlfriend Forë Kravets on his directorial debut

Ever since the photos of the two stars together first appeared, fans have been speculating about whether Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are together. According to rumors, the couple remained silent about the status of their relationship. Although the two actors have not confirmed their pairing, one thing that has been confirmed is that the pair were working on Kravitz’s directorial debut. Filming of “Pussy Island” began in June, and now that filming is in full swing, Tatum told what it was like to work with his (again supposed) girlfriend on her directorial debut.

The upcoming thriller had already hit the headlines when Kravitz first announced its wild title. While the “Lost City” actor is currently filming in Yucatan, Mexico, he told ET about the upcoming “Super Mike” live tour. Soon the conversation turned to the upcoming film, and Tatum said that he was amazed by the directorial abilities of his beloved, according to rumors, compared to his directorial debut “Dog”.

I’m thrilled. She’s doing better than I did in our first movie with the Dog. I mean, God, we barely survived, and she’s just killing.

Kravitz seemed to be doing a better job of being a rookie director than her rumored boyfriend. But to be honest, I understand why her performance might work better. The Batman star decided to stay behind the lens, while Tatum decided to write, shoot and star in a road comedy, which, according to the Hollywood actor, was not the best idea. The star of Jump 21 Street also said that he advised the actress not to do double work.

The script seems to have worked, as the “Super Mike” star felt that the “Catwoman” actress was the first director to see him as more than a dancer who could play silly roles when filming him in the movie. The 42-year-old actress called her ability to see the past of public perception a “strange gift.”

She has a strange gift for this. She sees through the things of many people, and in fact, who they are for her is very simple. She’s one of the most single-minded people I’ve ever met in my life.

While some fans may point out that the reported romantic connection was the driving force behind his casting, it turned out that Kravtiz saw more than personality and gave Tatum a chance to show a new side as an actor. While he kept the plot of the film close to his heart, he revealed that his character, tech mogul Slater King, is “completely different” from his past roles. Not only is the director of “The Dog” changing his acting career, he is also having fun on the set, as he equated it with “summer camp”.

With Kravitz in the director’s chair, Tatum is not the only actor involved in the secret Pussy Island, as Naomi Ackle from “The Rise of Skywalker” will play the main Frida along with Christian Slater, Geena Davis and Haley Joel Osment. In the thriller, Frida will try to infiltrate King’s inner circle only to find out that everything is not as it seems.

The alleged couple have been teasing fans for months, including paying homage to Martin Scorsese’s classic movie “Taxi Driver” when they spent the last Halloween together. Despite the fact that they met several times, the main character of the film and its director kept secret any events in their relationship rumors: rumors.

While moviegoers will have to wait to learn more about Pussy Island, they can watch Channing Tatum in The Lost City by subscribing to Paramount+. Then look at Zoey Kravitz as the one and only Selina Kyle in “Batman” on HBO Max subscription. Finally, find out what other projects the prospective couple has by checking out our 2022 movie schedule.