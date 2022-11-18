Channing Tatum is shooting a new action movie with the X-Men director, can they bring back the Gambit?

Could the card-slinging Cajun finally be coming to cinemas?

According to Deadline, Channing Tatum will play the main role in the upcoming spy thriller called “Red Shirt”, based on the original submission by Simon Kinberg, and the director will be the director of the bullet train David Leitch. It will be a reunion of Leitch and Tatum, given that the “21 Jump Street” star had a cheeky cameo in “Bullet Train.” The film is described as a repeat of James Bond with franchise potential, and Leitch, Tatum and Kinberg are ready to produce the film. “Red Shirt” is currently on sale in the studio and can be sold already before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Kinberg is not the only red—shirted filmmaker who has worked on the Fox X-Men franchise. Before shooting one of the best comedy thrillers in recent years, David Leitch shot Deadpool 2. So how likely is it that Tatum’s attachment to the spy thriller signals a return to the Gambit character or any of the upcoming Marvel films? Given that Leitch and Kinberg have no official relationship to Disney or the MCU, I’d say that’s somewhat unlikely. But it’s possible.

If the cameos in Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness taught us something about the MCU, anything is possible if the fans are loud enough. Fans have been wanting John Krasinski to be cast as the leader of Reed Richards’ Fantastic Four for years, and thanks to online memes and speculation, this eventually became a reality. Of course, just a tiny cameo, and we don’t know Krasinski’s future in the MCU. However, if the fans (and his wife Emily Blunt) get their way, then Jack Ryan’s actor could become the official Richards for the Marvel movie series in the future. So if you want Channing Tatum to play Gambit, I would say that you’d better let the star and the studio know about it. Start making these Gambit memes!

Another obstacle on Channing Tatum’s way to the role of Gambit is the star herself. The actor said that losing the role in Marvel was traumatic because he was a fan of the character and was ready to play him. He said he couldn’t watch Marvel superhero movies since the Gambit project was officially frozen. So who knows if the actor is ready to return to the character?

Only time can tell if the Red Shirt signals a potential Gambit project led by Channing Tatum. If we hear any news about Ragin' Cajun's return, you better believe we'll let you know.