Channel E! Kardashians Started Special Program

Let’s go ! On the occasion of Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday, the E! officially launched its special programming with episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian once a victim of theft and kidnapping in Paris, she returned with emotion to this traumatic moment in her life. Fortunately, the latter quickly found a smile since, since on October 21, 2020, she celebrated her fortieth birthday! Time flies … It must be said that it has been 13 years since the one who became the mother of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, began her career in reality TV thanks to the show The Incredible Kardashians , broadcast on E !. And to help the star blow out her candles, the channel decided to upset its programming by putting it in the spotlight!

From October 21 until November 1, 2020 on E !, every afternoon is now devoted to Kim Kardashian with the airing of notable episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, such as her marriage to Kanye West, on whom her ex Amber Rose swayed by denouncing her unhealthy behavior, her pregnancies, her life as a business woman, her commitments to humanitarian causes, her participation in charitable events or even her madness. Strong moments in which viewers can now immerse themselves again and which are extremely popular since the show will bow out in 2021 after 20 seasons rich in emotions.



