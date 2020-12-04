Changpeng Zhao Explained: How Much Is Binance’s Profit?

Although the Binance cryptocurrency exchange was established in late 2017, it quickly became one of the largest in the world by trading volume. Binance’s 2020 target, which made a profit of 570 million dollars in 2019, is almost twice that. Speaking to Bloomberg, Changpeng Zhao emphasized that Binance’s profit target for 2020 ranged between $ 800 million and $ 1 billion.

Snowball effect kicks in for Binance

Changpeng Zhao, who also found himself in Bloomberg’s “Top 50” list, achieved great success in a short time. Binance seems to be going through an almost construction period in 2019. 2019 was a period when the foundations were laid for both Binance Futures and many local spot cryptocurrency trading platforms.

It is no coincidence that such a serious increase in volume and income was achieved in 2020. According to the information provided by The Block, as of November 30, Binance’s volume only from spot trading corresponds to $ 858 billion. Bitcoin (BTC) futures trading volume has reached $ 991 billion. According to these data, Binance spot increased its trading volume by almost 2.5 times compared to last year.

November 2020 brought a lot to Binance

Looking at the volume chart shared by CryptoCompare, it is seen that Binance broke volume records in March and November. The date of March 2020 is known as the temporary collapse of the cryptocurrency industry. Bitcoin price had declined to $ 3,800 during this period. The market witnessed the rise of the BTC / USD parity from the $ 13,000 band to the $ 19,000 band in November 2020.

The trading volume of Binance’s futures platform Binance Futures also seems to have grown enormously. Binance Futures, which was launched in September 2019, could only be completed in the last 4 months of the year. One reason for the doubling of the stock market’s revenue in 2020 may be Binance Futures, as can be predicted.

Meanwhile, the events experienced by rival exchanges also seem to have an advantage for Binance. Especially, the fact that OKEx had to temporarily stop the withdrawal transactions opened the door for Binance-loaded BTC transfers.

In addition, Binance’s entry into the DeFi world dominated by Ethereum has also increased and diversified its revenue sources. The number of projects on Binance Smart Chain is increasing day by day. The fact that the crypto money used in this network is Binance Coin (BNB) directly swells CZ’s wallet.



