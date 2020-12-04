Changpeng Zhao expects $ 1 billion in profit this year

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, told Bloomberg that the profit expectation for the exchange this year is between $ 800 and $ 1 billion.

This figure is twice the profit of Binance last year. Binance, the world’s largest stock exchange by transaction volume, had a profit of approximately $ 570 million last year.

Since cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, experienced significant increases this year, 2020 was generally good for stock exchanges. According to the data compiled by The Block’s research team, Binance’s total spot volume in 2020 was approximately $ 858 billion as of November 30. For Bitcoin futures, the total volume was approximately $ 991 billion. The stock market volumes have already doubled last year. Binance had reached approximately $ 402 billion in total spot volume in 2019.

Zhao founded Binance in 2017, and the platform went live in July of the same year. Zhao himself previously worked at companies such as the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Bloomberg, where he developed order matching, high-frequency trading software. In the cryptocurrency industry, he worked on various crypto money projects, including Blockchain.info, and also worked as a technology director at OKCoin. He left to establish Binance in 2017.

Zhao entered the “Bloomberg 50” list this year, which includes the most influential names of 2019 from finance to fashion, technology to business.



