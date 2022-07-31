Changing the nightclub in the new GTA Online update turns it into a roadside house

The newest update of GTA Online nightclubs allows players to drive noisy customers to the sidelines, essentially turning it into an RPG Road House. Originally released as an additional venture in the After Hours update for GTA Online in 2018, nightclubs provided players with new lucrative passive income for construction, as well as underground storage warehouses and new nightclub-related missions to complete. This income can be positively (or negatively) affected by the popularity of a nightclub, which requires frequent maintenance so that visitors remain satisfied. Fortunately, the new feature allows players to quickly increase their popularity, like Patrick Swayze in “House by the Road”.

The new feature for banishing annoying loafers is one of many new features in the GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update released on July 26. The update promised (and added) Lots of new features for GTA Online business options, including a new gameplay. for bikers, gun dealers and nightclubs. For nightclub owners, the update has provided even more ways to take care of their clubs: Players can now take care of visitors who have had too much to drink and provide them with a safe place to cool off. Prior to the Criminal Enterprises update, nightclub owners were focused on serving their patrons, but Rockstar introduced new features that create a more layered experience for owners. Now it’s up to the closest players to become the greatest “twister” of the city.

Related: Every Money Glitch in GTA Online (NOT a Cheat) That Still Works

Before the release of the update, Rockstar’s trailer for the Criminal Enterprises summer update for GTA Online gave players a brief glimpse of club owners uploading their customers, immediately conjuring up distant memories of Patrick Swayze smashing skulls in a small town with Sam Elliott. Now that players can take metaphorical garbage out of the game, GTA Online is closer than ever to the “House by the Road”. Players can now service and control their own double deuces (albeit with much more neon lights).

Owners of GTA Online nightclubs can remove troublemakers

GTA Online players are already mastering this feature. In a video posted by Reddit user TarTimOoAl, a Swayze-style download unfolds when a player removes a troublemaker from his nightclub. At the same time, the popularity of players in nightclubs has increased slightly. Thanks to the new content for nightclubs in GTA Online, regular customer service will help new and long—time owners of nightclubs increase their popularity and get higher profits, and fans of “House by the Road” will give them the best chance to take revenge on Dalton for justice.

In the new GTA Online update, flying motorcycles have also been weakened, so this update is not great news for players who liked to terrorize their enemies in Los Santos. Nevertheless, the Criminal Enterprises update is one of the most significant gameplay updates and contains many new features that will improve the quality of life of current and new owners of the gaming business. Although there are currently no heartbreaking moves in GTA Online, the Criminal Enterprises update has brought interesting and inspiring new mechanics to the game.