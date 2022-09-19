Changing Genshin Impact settings makes Fishing Less Annoying

Fishing in Genshin Impact can be annoying for some because of Paimon’s interjections, but changing the settings allows players to feel at ease in search of valuable fish. The Genshin Impact 3.0 version introduced a number of new fishing spots at Dusk, many of which were invited to fish in this region for the first time.

Reddit user u/Massivecliff recommends turning off the volume of dialogs in the sound settings of Genshin Impact while fishing. Paymon talks to the Traveler while the character is fishing, but her dialogue quickly becomes redundant. For example, Paymon will intervene about being hungry when a player pulls out a valuable catch. Changing the settings will make fishing more enjoyable, and the sound settings can return to the default values at the discretion of the player.

Paymon has 17 unique voice lines dedicated to fishing, and her voice lines are activated under certain conditions, such as catching fish or watching fish run away. Although the Traveler spoke several times in the main story of Genshin Impact, the main character does not talk while fishing. Instead, the Traveler grunts, reeling in the fish, while Paymon speaks normally. She may also refer to their first meeting in Mondstadt, where a Traveler caught a Paymon, believing that she was some kind of fish. Many of the comments found in the u/Massivecliff post on Reddit contain examples of Paymon’s dialogue in a mini-game about fishing Genshin Impact.

Fishing was introduced with the Serenitea Pot system many updates ago, and this feature was expanded with the introduction of the Sumeru region in Genshin Impact version 3.0. There are many new fishing spots scattered throughout Sumer with a variety of fish living in this region. In addition, the latest update has added a new fishing rod and a new type of fishing bait to Genshin Impact. HoYoverse is likely to add even more new fish species and gear after adding new areas to Genshin Impact.

Paymon’s dialogue while fishing is annoying, but HoYoverse can easily fix the situation in future updates for Genshin Impact. The developer could reduce the number of dialogues during fishing and introduce new voice cues that would make the process more enjoyable. The new toggle feature can also turn off fishing dialogs, so players won’t need to turn off the entire volume of dialogs throughout the game while fishing.

Upcoming Genshin Impact updates, such as version 3.1, will expand the Twilight Desert area with new content. HoYoverse can improve the quality of life with these updates, but it remains to be seen whether the updates relate to fishing in any way.

Genshin Impact is now available for Android, iOS, PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. A version for the Nintendo Switch is in development, the release date has not been confirmed.