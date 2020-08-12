Changes to Samsung’s camera software with One UI 2.5

One UI 2.5 debuted with launches like the new Galaxy Note 20 and Tab S7, but soon it will be launched with more top of the line, middlemen and other devices from South Korea.

Of course, many are curious about the news that comes with this update, and well, SamMobile has already explored some, involving the camera app.

Nowadays, the camera of a cell phone is one of the aspects most observed by the consumer, and of course, part of their success comes from the software that is used. Both in the innermost layer that concerns the processing of files, and in the outermost layer that talks directly with the user.

In this last aspect, One UI 2.5 brings two great news: the first is that the application is finally able to “memorize” the last camera mode used by the user. If you left the app after using it to record a video with certain settings, this is how the software will be called up the next time you use it. This practicality had been lost when Samsung started to update its cell phones at the time of Android Pie.

Alongside this improvement, the app also saves its angle settings for selfies. Functionality was lost with One UI 1.1, but in version 2.1, a “puzzle” arrived: the software automatically expanded the capture frame when it detected more than one face.

As we know, Samsung’s camera software has always brought mixed feelings, as well as mixed features. Today Samsung is back to selling the Pro video mode as a big news, but the truth is that it has been available in the past, disappearing mysteriously in an update, without further explanation.

It is worth remembering, the South Korean has already opened a pre-registration page for those who want to receive news involving the Galaxy Note 20 and other recent releases, when they are available in Brazil.



