Changes to iPhone 13 will provide longer battery life

Recently, informant and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the iPhone 13 line will have changes in its chassis that will allow space to house larger batteries. The document, obtained from the Mac Rumors website, details how Apple is supposed to approach the solution and raises questions about the autonomy of use of the new cell phones.

According to Kuo, the iPhone 13 would have the SIM card slot built directly into the motherboard, abandoning the “ejectable tray” format used until then. In addition, the thickness of the TrueDepth front camera system would also be reduced, indicating that rumors of a possible minor “notch” may be correct.

Supposedly, these small changes would be enough to reorder certain components inside the iPhone 13 and allow for the space needed for larger battery packs. However, this does not necessarily mean greater autonomy of use. That’s because Apple can use the extra mAh capacity to implement new features with higher energy requirements.

In this sense, a 120 Hz update screen is among the main new features expected for all variants of the iPhone 13 line. Naturally, this feature requires more battery capacity, however, this negative point can be mitigated with software optimizations and processor. Another possible “battery drain” is 5G connectivity, which has become a major concern with the popularization of the new network.

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that the entire line of iPhone 12 has less battery capacity than its predecessor, but with equally long-lasting autonomy. The feat is precisely due to the efficiency improvements of the processor present in the models, the A14 Bionic. Thus, it is possible to assume that the A15 will do an even better job, guaranteeing more usage time away from the outlets.