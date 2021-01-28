Changes in the main story between cartoons and TV shows

Fate: The Winx Saga has replaced various characters from the cartoon like Tecna, Roxy, Brandon, Timmy, and Helia by adding new backstories and character personalities.

Bloom’s character is originally a fairy princess, who was placed with a human family after her planet was destroyed. That story is pretty similar to Fate: The Winx Saga, but without the royalty.

Both Fate: The Winx Saga and the original story Bloom and Sky are love interests in the cartoon but many of the other character relationships on the show are entirely new.

Riven and Musa are a couple at Winx Club and Stella is not so mean to everyone and she does not have an abusive mother. Bloom’s immense power extracting is similar in Fate: The Winx Saga and Winx Club, but it remains to be seen if the ancient story will be the same.

Winx Club was intended for children. Occasionally there were more intense stories but nothing of a serious emotional magnitude. Fate: The Winx Saga is aimed at an audience of older teens and young adults.

There are bad words, alcohol, drugs and sex; people are also murdered. Fate: The Winx Saga has the same Riverdale effect of obscuring teenage stories as shown here, which has polarized fans of the source material.

How effectively Winx introduces more adult content is up for debate. Somehow the fairies who smoke weed, drop f-bombs, and the stuntmen from Fate: The Winx Saga are a much more realistic image of teenagers.

Ultimately, the balance will be judged differently by each person who watches Fate: The Winx Saga. What is certain is that the Netflix show has a totally different tone and energy to the bright world of Winx Club.