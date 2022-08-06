Changes in the details of Halo Infinite will appear in an update next week

Next week, Halo Infinite will receive a new Drop Pod update, which will focus on quality of life improvements and features requested by fans. Changes in the cross-compatibility of visors, helmet mounts and additional rating playlists are expected in Halo Infinite on August 9.

Halo Infinite is currently in the middle of a second season of content called Lone Wolves. Halo Infinite Season 2 was originally conceived as a shorter season, with a shorter duration than Heroes of Reach, before it was extended to allow for more time to develop features missing from the game. At the time of writing this article, Halo Infinite still lacks Forge mode and a co-op campaign, although the co-op game is showing some signs of life after recent game tests. Overall, the Halo community has been waiting for several fixes and improvements to the game, as well as more content, since the second season is considered relatively weak in terms of content delivery. Next week’s update may prove that 343 Industries is committed to fulfilling its promises to fans and is trying to catch up.

RELATED: Halo Infinite is Now Playable on Steam Deck

In a blog post posted on Halo Waypoint, 343 Industries detailed the next Infinite Drop Pod update, stating that it has a more significant focus on the community and will lay the foundation for community-requested features in the future. The first significant change is that every current and future color of the visor will now work on all helmets and on all cores. Prior to this update, players could only unlock visors specific to one of the five armor cores in the game, which is a serious problem for the Halo Infinite community. The image below shows the Night Wisp visor from Eaglestrike on the main Mark V helmet.

In addition, changes to helmet mounts in the Mark VII armor core now allow players to change mounts between different helmets. Many fans have been asking for this feature for some time; however, 343 Industries had to take into account a lot of considerations for changing the art style and cropping issues before finally implementing this feature. Not every Mark VII helmet in Halo Infinite will be able to use any helmet device, but 343 Industries assures that the choice is now much wider. The developer will also include a full list of possible combinations in the patch notes when the update is released on August 9. The Mark V Stalwart visor mount on the Mark VII helmet is shown below.

Finally, 343 Industries adds more ranked playlists shortly after making the changes described above. The developers say that Ranked Doubles will be launched two weeks after the release of the Drop Pod update and will be accompanied by a social option and a reset of the rating of competitive skills. 343 will monitor the status of rated doubles in the coming weeks, and if the playlists find a response, he will experiment with adding new modes of rated games in Halo Infinite. Microsoft’s flagship first-person shooter still has a lot of work to do before it fulfills all its promises; however, the August landing capsule Halo Infinite seems to be taking steps in the right direction.

Halo Infinite is already available for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.