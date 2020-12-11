Change the shape of your keyboard that you use in the app

Do you want your WhatsApp to look different? we have a trick to change the keyboard, here the details.

We all somehow personalize our devices, some more than others, but everything is frustrated when WhatsApp does not have so many options to modify.

And although this is possible, some tricks usually help a lot to change a little how this application looks, remember also that in Somagnews every day it has for you a trick, update or outstanding information about the application that can help you.

This day we present you the trick that has served many users to be able to make the WhatsApp keyboard change. It is known as “floating keyboard”, but it is the Google keyboard which allows you to change position either in the instant messaging application or in any app that is your favorite.

Change the keyboard in WhatsApp

Gboard by Google is by far one of the user’s favorites, since it is compatible with Android and iOS and also has secret tricks to use on WhatsApp that you will love.

Some of the extra features that those who use the Google Gboard in the messaging app have discovered is the possibility of completing words intelligently or creating combined emojis in the form of stickers. But now we will teach you how to move the keyboard anywhere on the screen.

In most smartphones, this keyboard is already included in the basic apps of a smartphone, in case you don’t have it you can download it for free and safely through Google Play or iStore and enjoy all its extra functions.

Floating keyboard for WhatsApp Android

Settings of your phone.

Option Entering text.

Keyboards or Manage keyboards (all available options will appear)

Select Gboard from Google and you’re done.

Floating keyboard for WhatsApp iOS

Open an app that uses a keyboard like WhatsApp or Messages.

Enter a chat and tap on the text box as if you were going to write a message.

Tap on the key that shows a globe

If it doesn’t work like this, press and hold on the key that shows a smiley face.

Select Keyboard Settings and choose Gboard.

Now that you have activated the Google Gboard you can activate the “floating keyboard”, the tool that allows you to move the keyboard in the App to send messages, to do this, follow these steps.

Open WhatsApp

Go to any chat by activating the keyboard.

Press on the three dots menu (it directs you to the different keyboard options)

Select the one that says “Floating.”

Move the keyboard to the place you want

Ready! you already have your floating keyboard.



