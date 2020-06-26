Change Background and Many New Features for Google Meet

Google has announced that it will add a number of new features to the video conferencing service Meet. In addition to the options that users can change or blur their backgrounds as they want, features such as the new interface feature, where more participants can be seen on the screen at the same time, will meet users in the coming days.

The intensive use of video conferencing applications led technology companies to focus more on these applications. Google, the owner of the brilliant video conferencing applications used during pandemic, has also accelerated its efforts to improve its service in this process.

Google plans to add a number of new features to Meet, to be used in education as well as in corporate use. These features include blurry or user-selectable backgrounds, as well as a hand-lift system and new inspection tools.

Google Meet will soon make it possible for the user to blur the background, as in other video conferencing applications, or to set focus on himself by setting custom backgrounds. Google will offer a number of special offers for backgrounds, and session managers can disable these background functions as well as users can use the backgrounds they want. Google has announced that this feature will be available in the coming months.

Google recently launched an interface where 16 people can see screens simultaneously in Meet. Now it is planned to add an interface to Meet, where 49 participants can appear at the same time.

In addition to the above features, video conferencing participants will be able to state that they have something to say by “raising hands” or want to ask questions. In addition to this feature, a simple way will be provided for the organizer to see who is attending the meeting.

A new method has also been developed to hold parallel discussions or small meetings at large meetings with Google Meet. In this way, when the big meeting is over, people who will attend the small meeting can easily come together in the small meeting.

In meetings held at Meet, Google will also provide a tool for questions or thoughts to be conveyed without interrupting the speaker’s speech. In this way, the speaker will be able to see and answer questions without having to interrupt his speech.

Google Meet users who started the meeting will also be offered more control. Google plans to offer additional controls to hosts, such as mute and unmute other users in the coming days.

Google will also offer more control and auditing tools for teachers who will be distance learning with Google Meet. The user will not appear in the meeting after the teachers have dropped someone out of the meeting or when a participant’s application to join the meeting is rejected twice.

The teachers who started the video conference will be able to end the meeting for all participants. In this way, no students will be able to continue the meeting after the teachers leave. Also, anonymous users will not be allowed to attend the training meeting. Only teachers who are meeting managers will be able to allow anonymous participants to attend the meeting.

“Hey Google” voice control, developed for Google’s Meet hardware kits, will be out of beta in the coming weeks. Hey Google voice control is said to be available for Asus and Logitech devices in general.

Google is also taking a new step to meet Jamboard with Meet. Employees who can brainstorm on the whiteboard with Jamboard will be able to see the notes here on their computers or mobile devices.



