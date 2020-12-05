Chang’e 5 spacecraft planted a Chinese flag on the moon

The Chang’e 5 spacecraft, which was launched 11 days ago and landed on the lunar surface 3 days ago, recently planted a Chinese flag on the Moon. The image of the Chinese flag on the Moon was also included in the post by Chinese officials.

11 days ago, the Chinese National Space Agency launched the Chang’e 5 spacecraft to the Moon along with the country’s largest rocket system, Long March 5, and the Chang’e 5 mission was launched. The spacecraft successfully landed on the lunar surface 3 days ago. A new development has taken place today in China’s Chang’e 5 mission.

A new post was made from China’s official ‘Mission of China’ Twitter account last night. China announced that the Chang’e 5 spacecraft planted the Chinese flag on the lunar surface. In the post, photographs showing the Chinese flag planted on the lunar surface were also included.

China will be the 3rd country that manages to collect samples:

The Chang’e 5 Moon mission, launched with the Chang’e 5 spacecraft, is of great importance to China. Prior to this, there were only 2 countries that managed to collect soil and rock samples from the lunar surface and bring them back to Earth: the United States and Russia. But if the mission is successfully completed, China will be the third country to do so.

The Chang’e 5 spacecraft, which was launched to the Moon and landed successfully 3 days ago, will collect samples for 14 days from the day it landed on the Moon. After this period, the spacecraft will return to Earth with soil and rock samples collected on December 16 or 17.

If rock and soil samples collected by the Chang’e 5 spacecraft return to Earth without any problems, these samples will be used in many scientific studies. Among the scientific fields of study that the samples will use will include the formation and evolution of the Moon.



