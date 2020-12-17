Chang’e-5 brought samples collected from the Moon

For the first time since the 1970s, a spacecraft brought samples collected from the Moon to Earth. The return capsule of the spacecraft, named China’s Chang’e-5, landed in the Inner Mongolia region of China at around 02:00 am local time.

According to the news of China’s Xinhua agency, the parachute opened as planned. The return capsule was also found by the search team deployed in the area. The return capsule was sent to Beijing, the capital of China, to open it and examine its contents.

China’s space agency sees Chang’e-5’s journey as a step forward for manned travel to the Moon. The spacecraft, which landed on the Moon towards the end of last month, collected approximately 2 kilograms of samples from areas that were “younger” than the areas where astronauts collected samples during Apollo missions.

Chang’e-5 is not the only vehicle that has brought stone samples from space to Earth recently. Samples collected by the Ryugu asteroid of Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft were also recently landed on Earth.



