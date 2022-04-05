Changbin from StrayKids helped Felix feel better after injury…

Stray Kids serve each other as much as they can all the time. Changbin recently made sure that Felix did not feel deprived of attention.

Felix could not dance to the fullest during performances due to the fact that he was recovering from a back injury. In February, it was reported that Felix had a herniated disc. Since then, he has limited strenuous activities. During the performance, “MANIAC” leaves the stage when it’s not his half.

Fans know he doesn’t take it lightly. Before returning, the participant Hyunjin even talked about how he knew that Felix would really be upset about the state of affairs, but he needed to calm him down.

FELIX WILL PROBABLY COLLABORATE ON THIS PROMOTION, BUT HE DIDN’T GET TO SPECIFY 100% OF HIS DANCE, SO I CAN REPORT THAT FELIX WILL BE REALLY UNHAPPY FROM THIS, CREATING HIS CHARACTER. I HAVE TO INFORM HIM THAT HE SHOULDN’T REALLY FEEL SO UNHAPPY ABOUT THIS.

— HYUNJIN

It seems that all participants share this opinion. Fans saw Changbin trying to cheer Felix up in one of the easiest ways. During several phases of “MANIAC”, when Felix is backstage, Changbin makes faces at him to some extent.

For Stray Kids, there is nothing unusual in such machinations, even on stage. Recently, Lee Know received a reward for grabbing Hyunjin’s ass during performances… so this is nothing new.