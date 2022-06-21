Chanel Iman talks about the dynamic co-parenting of Sterling Shepard against the background of a “happy” relationship with new boyfriend Devon Godshaw

Boss, baby! Chanel Iman found her rhythm in co-parenting with ex-husband Sterling Shepard, while simultaneously combining her career and a new romance with Devon Godshaw.

Model moms! A guide to the children of Gigi, Giselle and other supermodels

“I’m set up exclusively for a positive attitude, stay in touch with people and try to sort things out,” the 31—year-old model exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 21, about raising her and Shepard’s two daughters. “For example, I’m a sociable person, so it’s not at all difficult for me to be a co-parent.”

Iman married a 29-year-old New Your Giants player in March 2018. Five months later, the couple had their first child, Kali. The couple expanded their family again in December 2019 when Cassie was born. In January, we reported that the duo filed for divorce in June 2021 after a quiet breakup.

The model, who collaborated with Marshalls in their Summer Closet Sweepstakes lottery, noted that now her days are focused on promoting her career and serving her babies.

“I’m very busy working and trying to balance motherhood,” Iman told Us on Tuesday, sharing that her style has changed as a result of her busy schedule. “I always feel like I’m always looking for something very stylish, but at the same time very comfortable. It definitely makes your day a lot better when you wear something comfortable, but you look good and feel good in it.”

Chanel Iman, details of Sterling Shepard’s divorce, chronology of relationships

However, the Georgia native’s busy calendar did not spoil her relationship with 27-year-old Godsho. Iman and the New England Patriots athlete revealed their romance in April while attending Coachella.

“I’m happy,” Iman said about the new relationship and her general mood for the summer. “I think you know what makes you look good, makes you feel good. So pretty much my attitude is just to be confident, no matter what I’m wearing, and feel good in my own skin.”

A mother of two may be in a good place in terms of romance, but when it comes to a possible second marriage, Iman told us she has other things on her mind.

“Fashion is my love, so I’m really focused on that,” she admitted, pointing to her partnership with Marshalls as one of the things she’s most looking forward to right now.: “I am very happy to be a partner to give the lucky winner a chance to make Marshalls their summer wardrobe.”

Round 2! Celebrities who Welcomed Babies Back to Back

The Victoria’s Secret model added: “What I like about our partnership is that I like working with a brand that I love very much. I’ve been shopping at Marshalls since I was a kid, so now that I’m a mother of two, I shop at Marshalls for my kids and the whole family.”

Iman told us that all fans need to do is post a “really funny photo” of themselves in their “favorite summer look” on Instagram for a chance to win the top prize in the summer wardrobe, which includes Marshalls gift cards totaling $14,000. Fashionistas should use the hashtags #MarshallsSummerCloset and #Sweepstakes and tag Marshalls to participate.

The drawing is held for one week from Tuesday, June 21, to Tuesday, June 28. For more information, click here.

With a report by Diana Cooper