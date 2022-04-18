Chanel Iman meets with New England Patriots player Devon Godshaw after breaking up with Sterling Shepard

Coachella is for lovers! Chanel Iman has a new man in her life, Devon Godshaw, after her breakup with Sterling Shepard last year.

The 31-year-old model and the 27-year-old athlete debuted as a couple at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last weekend.

Iman confirmed the romance on Sunday, April 17, sharing a picture of the couple snuggled up at a party in the California desert.

” ❤️ @revolve #revolvefestival 🙃 ,” she captioned a photo of Godsho kissing her on the cheek during a music weekend. The New England Patriots football player commented on the picture of his girlfriend, writing: “I love you ❤️ “.

On the same day, Godsho shared a series of photos with his lady through his social network account, signing them “Mines 👅 ❤️ “.

The lovers embraced in one photo at a music festival and kissed on the second day of the event. In the third picture, the couple was packing on a PDA in front of a Hollywood sign.

Iman’s new relationship came three months after we exclusively confirmed that she and 29-year-old husband Shepard quietly broke up in June 2021 and were in the process of divorce.

According to court documents obtained by us in January, the estranged couple, who got married in March 2018, had problems as of December 2020 or earlier.

“The parties faced irreconcilable differences that led to the rupture of marital relations,” the documents filed in June 2021 say. “These irreconcilable differences existed for at least six months prior to the filing of this complaint, and there are no reasonable prospects for reconciliation.”

Earlier, we reported that Iman and the New York Giants receiver agreed to joint custody of their two daughters, 3-year-old Kali and 2-year-old Cassie, after Shepard moved to a new home in New Jersey in September 2021.

At the time, the judge ruled that the estranged spouses would not allow “romantic third parties” to be “overnight guests during their upbringing.” In addition, the couple agreed to permanent mediation.

“They will try to stay polite and friendly towards each other,” a source told us in January.

Shepard, for his part, judging by his social media account, does not seem to be married. While his ex-wife was celebrating Easter in California with her new beau, the Oklahoma native dressed up as an Easter bunny to treat his girls.

“It’s us again! Yes, sir,” he said in his Instagram story on Sunday while wearing a rabbit costume.