Chandra Wilson talks about the future Grey’s Anatomy

Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy, has been giving something to talk about since this could be the last season of the series. But, actress Chandra Wilson reveals good news for the future of the show.

The early episodes of Grey’s Anatomy have been creating confusion among viewers of the show as they feel that season 17 could be their last.

But, the actress who plays the character of Miranda Bailey, Chandra Wilson, explains that things will not be like that.

“I know from a creative standpoint there have been a lot of ‘This is how the season would end’ conversations and then they all end [without happening] due to a myriad of reasons.”

“But, because the network is not ready, the studio is not ready, the fan base is not ready, the numbers are too good, all that stuff.”

“Collectively, they have decided that we are not going to end it. We are just going to wait and see.” Wilson said.

In episode 4 of season 17, actress Chandra Wilson, reunited with the original members of the show, in a nostalgic and emotional reunion.

Wilson also spoke about her 15 years on the show, which she still feels invigorated by the storytelling and her character.

Yesterday, December 10, hours before the premiere of episode 5 of season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy, the actress was answering questions and curiosities from fans through the official account of the series on Twitter.



