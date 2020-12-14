Chandra Wilson talks about staying on the medical series

With the 17th season of Gray’s Anatomy ever closer to its end, fans began to speculate on what the future holds for doctors at Gray-Sloan Hospital. After all, many of the characters are gone and few are left since the first season. Among them, the highlight is Miranda Bailey, played by Chandra Wilson and one of the most beloved characters in the medical series.

In a recent interview, the actress talked about her stay in the cast of Gray’s Anatomy and said she had no plans to leave the series. “I always say that I will stay until the last episode. I’ll be there! ”, Wilson revealed to the American portal Variety.

Wilson starred in one of the most exciting moments of this new season. In the episode that aired last Thursday, Bailey’s mother arrived at the hospital already infected with covid-19. Not enough, we still found out that she suffered from Alzheimer’s and Miranda never said anything about it to Meredith or Richard. After all, she didn’t want her mother’s battle to bring painful memories of Ellis Gray or Adele.

For Chandra Wilson, Bailey needs to have a complete arc in the series. After all, she accompanied Meredith from the first episode, being her mentor and friend after so many years. Therefore, “I keep showing up every time they call me”, joked the actress during the interview.

To date, new seasons of Gray’s Anatomy have yet to be confirmed. What are you thinking of these new episodes? Leave your comment in the space below and share the news on social networks!



