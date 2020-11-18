Chance to buy your 5G smartphone

Black Friday is an excellent opportunity to buy a new phone. After all, we are talking about the period with the biggest promotions of the year. Motorola knows this and will therefore offer aggressive discounts on their smartphones to anyone who wants to switch devices.

Virtually all branded devices will have considerable discounts at your online store. The new Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge + are a good example.

The Motorola Edge was sold for R $ 4,999 at the launch price. During Black Friday, the model will be sold for R $ 3,999 (one thousand reais difference) and will also have more discount for the payment in cash (leaving for R $ 3,599.10).

The Motorola Edge + was launched at a cost of R $ 6,999 and will have a promotional price of R $ 4,999 (R $ 2 thousand difference) during the Black Friday shopping period. This model will also have more discount if the payment is in cash, reducing the amount to R $ 4,499.10.

It is worth mentioning that these are the first devices to arrive in Brazil with support for 5G technology. Therefore, this is the ideal opportunity to guarantee your first smartphone prepared for the new generation of telecommunications.

More discounts for Black Friday

Motorola promises other promotions for Black Friday on its online store. In addition to devices supporting the 5G, other models, such as the Motorola One Fusion +, Motorola One Fusion and Moto e6s, will be discounted.

The most significant discount is for the Motorola razr, a smartphone that stands out because of its iconic design in a flip format with flexible screen that folds completely in half. At launch, the price of this model was R $ 6,999, but now it will be sold for R $ 3,999 in the brand’s virtual store, which represents a discount of R $ 3 thousand (excluding the discount for cash payment).

When it comes to 5G, it is not only the Motorola Edge family that will have this function. The newest member of the popular Moto G line, the Moto G 5G Plus, will also support this new generation. The model also has a series of features that make it stand out among other devices in the same category, such as a CinemaVision 6.7 “display, camera with a main sensor of 48 MP and Quad Pixel technology (with 4 times more sensitivity to light) ), in addition to having improved hardware.



