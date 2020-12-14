Champions League draw put Barcelona on the ropes

The die is cast and the 16 best teams on the continent already know their future in the most competitive league in the world: the Champions League.

The draw threw, as expected, a very complicated second phase for Barcelona who will have to deal with their former star Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain, runner-up in the competition and with one of the best teams in Europe, also with Remarkable flavor of revenge for the Parisians who fell in Barcelona’s epic comeback in 2018.

Simpler will be the path of Real Madrid. The whites classified first in the last game and – as always – luck favored them: Zidane’s men will face Atalanta. It will be the first time they face the Italian team that is currently in eighth place in Serie A.

Chelsea will be the rival of Atlético del “Cholo”, a team that they eliminated in the semifinals of the 13-14 season; later in the group stage of 17-18 they met again and the rojiblancos were eliminated.

Sevilla will play against Borussia Dormund, which currently has Erling Haaland as its main reference and a scorer who can make an era. They previously met in the 2010-11 UEFA Cup group stage, never in the Champions League.

The other clashes that the draw has brought are: Porto-Juventus, RB Leipzig-Liverpool, Lazio-Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach-Manchester City. All the first leg matches of the round of 16 will be played between February 16, 17, 23 and 24 and the second leg between March 9, 10, 16 and 17.



