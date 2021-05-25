Champion Canelo Álvarez Confirms His Appearance At ESports Boxing Club

Canelo Álvarez will be part of the squad of official boxers of the eSports Boxing Club. The champion from Guadalajara, Mexico, stars in a new teaser. Boxing fans have reason to celebrate the return of the ring to the virtual environment. The champion Saúl Canelo Álvarez will be part of the roster available at eSports Boxing Club. In this way, Steel City Interactive takes over the most important face of the current scene.

The native of Guadalajara, Mexico, is in excellent shape. After his victory on May 8 against Billy Joe Saunders, unbeaten until then, Canelo remains in his quest to unify the super middleweight belts. His fight against the Englishman was hard-working, forceful, so much so that Saunders claimed that the Mexican had broken “the eye socket and the cheek bone in three parts.” Naturally, he has already undergone surgery.

That eSports Boxing Club is made with the license of the Guadalajara champion is more than a coup: the company is very serious. The game will arrive at some point in the remainder of the year on PC, Xbox and PlayStation.

Confirmed eSports Boxing Club licenses: legends of yesterday and today shake hands

In this way we would define the roster of confirmed boxers so far. The great Muhammad Ali tops a list that is followed by names like Sugar Ray and Jake Lamotta, among other legends. But it does not only feed on the past: the present forms a fundamental part of the proposal.

Then we leave you with some of the confirmed faces so far.

Muhammad Ali

Sugar ray leonard

Riddick bowe

Larry holmes

Tommy morrison

Michael Hunter

Katie taylor

Sebastian Fundora

Lawrence Okolie

Mark johnson

Kevin Kelley

Delfine Persoon

Lucian bute

Murdodjon Akhamadliev

Israil Madrimov

Bektemir Melikuziev

Sharkhram Giyasov

Dimitry Bivol

Julio César Chávez Sr

Hector Camacho Sr

Hector Camacho Jr

Jake Lamotta

Wladimir Klitschko

Vitali Klitschko