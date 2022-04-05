Challenge’s Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono say the dream wedding was “worth the wait”: Photo

The second time is charm. Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono from The Challenge may have had to wait more than a year for their dream wedding, but this big day was all they could hope for.

The couple, who got engaged in December 2019, postponed their initial wedding plans due to the global pandemic. In March 2021, they married in an intimate ceremony in Michigan. “We decided to have a mini-personal wedding only with our closest relatives in Michigan,” the couple wrote on Instagram at the time. “Our big celebration will take place on April 2, 2022 in New York! 😝 ».

When it finally came time to hold the “big” event they had been planning for so long, Compono says she and 34-year-old Nichols were able to just relax and have fun.

“Knowing that we were already married made our party less stressful and more like a big party — everyone was excited, happy and ready to party!” she tells Us, adding that their second wedding was “even incomparable” with their initial celebration. “This wedding was special for me because it took place in my home state, and most of my friends and relatives were able to attend it. I’ve always wanted an insanely big wedding, so it was really great to be able to host such an important event in my life at home.”

Compono and Nichols were also able to attract their six-month-old son Anthony to the celebration on Saturday. “[He] stood at the altar with Zach, and then my dad walked me [down the aisle],” the New York native explained of their church ceremony. “[My dad] gave me to Zach and took Anthony with him.”

After that, the family —and all their loved ones — went to the Sand Castle establishment in Franklin Square in New York to dance the night away. “The whole reception was incredible,” says Compono. “Thanks to all my sellers, the room was very beautiful, and the atmosphere of the night was just fun.” The celebration of the reality TV stars was filmed by photographer Jamo James and videographer JLM as they partied with friends and family.

Now that Nichols and Compono are married for the second time, they plan to spend their May honeymoon in Greece. And after that, the duo is thinking about giving Anthony a new brother and sister: “Very, very soon we will try to have another one!”

Keep scrolling to see some of the most memorable moments of their big day:

Mr. and Mrs.

Compono — in a Martina Liana dress and with a hairstyle styled by Senada K. Cheka — and Nichols could not stop smiling after they were declared husband and wife for the second time. “She liked me so much that she married me twice,” Nichols joked in his Instagram story on Saturday.

Family photo

The happy couple enjoyed a sweet moment with their son Anthony after the ceremony.

All for one

Everyone close to Compono and Nichols was there to support the couple on their big day. The bride and her girlfriends carried bouquets created by the New York florist Flowers By Brian, all in shades of classic white.

There are only eyes for you

To make this day even more special, the reality TV stars exchanged new wedding rings with each other. “I have another ring for the other side of my engagement ring,” Compono tells Us. “Zack has a beautiful gold ring with an engraving inside!”

Party time

The bride and groom seal their union with a kiss before the wedding.

Sweet tooth

During the reception, the couple cut an all-white cake decorated with white orchids. Guests were also treated to an overnight ice cream truck, courtesy of Dolce and Gelato.