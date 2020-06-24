WHO Chairman: Next Week The Number of Cases Will Exceed 10 Million

Tedros Adhonam Ghebreyesus, World Health Organization President, said that the number of coronavirus cases worldwide will exceed 10 million next week. Worldwide, the number of cases has now exceeded 9.2 million.

Appearing in China, spreading to 188 countries and causing COVID-19 disease, coronavirus infects 9.2 million people worldwide, causing 478 thousand people to die.

The coronavirus epidemic, which started to spread at the beginning of the year and still cannot be stopped completely, is affecting more and more people. According to the statement made by the World Health Organization, next week, 10 million dams will be exceeded in the number of cases worldwide.

The number of cases is expected to exceed 10 million:

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, President of the World Health Organization, said they expect the coronavirus case worldwide to exceed 10 million next week. Ghebreyesus stated that many hospitals around the world are experiencing respiratory distress.

Ghebreyesus also said that it supports the Hajj ban imposed by Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia now ranks 16th worldwide, with more than 167,000 coronavirus cases. According to the map created by John Hopkins University, the number of people who lost their lives in the country is 1,387.

World Health Organization Emergency Program Chair Dr. Mike Ryan stated that the number of cases in South and Central America has not yet reached its peak. Ryan stated that the number of deaths and cases in this region may increase in the coming days.

The total number of cases in South America has exceeded 1.8 million and the number of people who lost their lives has exceeded 74 thousand. In Central American countries, the number of cases exceeded 65 thousand and the number of deaths exceeded 1,800.



