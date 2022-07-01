Chainsaw &The creators of To Strip the Flesh have Teamed Up to Create a new short manga

The creators of the popular manga “The Man with the Chainsaw” and the critically acclaimed short story collection “Strip the Flesh” have teamed up to create “Just Listen to the Song” — a new manga excerpt that will be published in Shueisha’s Jump+ magazine. Tatsuki Fujimoto reunites with his former assistant Oto Toda for what promises to be another little gem in the manga world.

Tatsuki Fujimoto is one of the brightest stars of the new generation of mangaka. He gained fame thanks to a dark and visionary story Fire Punch, a short but impressive manga in which Oto Toda was also seen among Fujimoto’s assistants. Since then, Fujimoto has become a huge star in the movie “The Man with the Chainsaw” — a sharp criticism of modern society, told in a fantastic story about blood, guts and comedy. Toda continued her work at Chihayafuru Junior High School and recently made a splash with her collection of short stories To Strip the Flesh, published in English by Viz Media, which marked significant progress in the representation of transgender people in manga.

This excellent duo of creators reunited and released a story called “Just Listen to the Song”, which will be published on the Jump+ online service on July 3. The announcement was completely unexpected, and at the moment there is no information about this story. However, both authors have shown themselves to be masters of short stories. Fujimoto’s recent vanshot — “Goodbye, Eri” — impressed readers and was an instant success, while “Strip the Flesh” earned a lot of praise for its honest and detailed portrayal of the path of one transgender man.

The manga industry is clearly moving forward at a very fast pace, both in terms of content and formats. Short stories are becoming more and more popular, more and more authors are trying their hand at them, and major publishers are not afraid to move away from the traditional serialized manga format. Fujimoto and Toda both demonstrated the ability to innovate in their chosen art. To Strip the Flesh was very bold in solving the problem of trans representation, which is still a problem not only in manga, but also in Japanese society as a whole. On the other hand, the Chainsaw Man used traditional supernatural/action manga tools to expose the dark side of society by focusing on people who live outside its norms and how they can be abused, humiliated and literally objectified.

Given the achievements of the two authors, “Just Listen to the Song” promises to be a manga that you definitely need to read. Fujimoto probably handed over the duties of the artist to Tode, because he is currently busy drawing “The Man with the Chainsaw, Part 2,” which will premiere on July 13. While they’re waiting for this, fans of “The Man with the Chainsaw” and “Strip the Flesh” should check out Tatsuki Fujimoto and Otho. Toda’s new story “Just Listen to the Song” is available from July 3 on Jump+ and Vix Media sites.