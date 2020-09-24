Chainlink whales turn the fall into such an opportunity

Large Chainlink (LINK) investors increased their positions by buying more during a price drop of up to 60 percent. Traded at $ 7 yesterday, LINK passed $ 10 today.

Chainlink (LINK) price has been bleeding against the dollar since mid-August. The crypto money, which saw $ 20 on August 16, fell to $ 7 as of yesterday with the effect of the price decrease in Bitcoin.

While LINK fell more than 60 percent during this 40-day period, those with large amounts of LINK took this drop in price as an opportunity.

According to Santiment, who provides data on cryptocurrencies, a total of 12 million 850 thousand LINK has been added to the top 10 LINK addresses excluding exchanges in the last 40 days. LINK is traded at 10 dollars in the minutes of the news and 12 million 850 thousand LINK is equivalent to 128 million 500 thousand dollars at current prices.

LINK has gained over 25 percent since yesterday.

With a market cap of $ 3 billion 500 million, LINK is one of the top 7 cryptocurrencies. LINK’s market cap was almost $ 7 billion at its peak in August. LINK has increased by 500 percent since the beginning of the year.



