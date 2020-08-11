Chainlink Overtakes Bitcoin (BTC)! How Far Can LINK Go?

LINK’s streak continues. Currently ranked sixth in terms of market capitalization, the token has seen an almost steady increase over the past few weeks.

Following this meteoric rise, LINK’s transaction volume exceeded the Bitcoin transaction volume on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

LINK’s Transaction Volume Is More Than Bitcoin

LINK continues to amaze everyone. On August 9, the price of cryptocurrency jumped to an all-time high of $ 14.35. LINK has grown 63% last week alone, and has grown 680% year-to-date. For the first time yesterday, LINK’s transaction volume exceeded the Bitcoin (BTC) transaction volume on the Binance exchange.

In addition, LINK was the most traded cryptocurrency on Coinbase Pro with a volume of approximately $ 160 million, while BTC’s volume was only $ 95 million.

Why is LINK Increasing?

LINK’s exponential growth is linked to the decentralized finance (DeFi) craze that seems to be gaining momentum every day. The crypto asset greatly benefits from the use of Chainlink in the emerging DeFi market.

DeFi hopes to revolutionize certain aspects of traditional finance by using blockchain technology. In recent weeks, DeFi has created a lot of bubbles as investors have tried to get good returns through yield farming.

As expected, the total value locked in DeFi contracts continued to increase and is currently at $ 4.74 billion, according to DeFi Pulse.

How Far Can LINK Go?

Chainlink (LINK) is one of the best performing cryptocurrencies so far this year. While some see this kind of enthusiasm as a bubble destined to burst, others believe LINK still has plenty of room to grow. After overshadowing $ 14, an analyst suggested that “the next logical target” was “$ 20” for LINK.

Timothy Peterson, CFA Manager at Cane Island Alternative Advisors, stated that LINK has the potential to increase to $ 32 by the end of the year. However, Peterson believes that such a high price level will not be sustainable.

Overall, LINK’s surpassing BTC in terms of transaction volume shows that investors are transferring their capital from Bitcoin to their overwhelmingly rising altcoins.

It should be noted that even though LINK’s 24-hour trading volume has exceeded BTC, the asset’s global trade volume is still well below BTC’s total global volume.



