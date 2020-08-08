Chainlink (LINK) Continues to Break Record: Saw $ 13!

Popular cryptocurrency Chainlink (LINK) continues its rise, which it started recently. The cryptocurrency has gained 35% in the last 24 hours, reaching $ 13.04.

A few hours ago today, veteran analyst Crypto Michael predicted that if LINK stayed above the $ 10 band, it would reach $ 13. Michael succeeded in this prediction.

Investors’ faces were smiling

ChainLink (LINK) has once again exceeded expectations by breaking the cryptocurrency market’s declining impact in the last 24 hours. At the time of the last decline, ChainLink had dropped to just $ 9 and soon resumed its great mission above $ 10. At the time of this writing, LINK hit a new historic record to $ 13.04, according to CoinMarketCap data.

If we go back to ChainLink’s ICO, we see that the LINK price is $ 0.11. When LINK reached $ 10, that meant a 97% return on investment. This means that for every $ 100 spent during the ICO period, investors earned $ 9,700 in profit.



