Chainlik (LINK) Continued to Save the Weekend

As you know from our “Most Earning Crypto Currencies of the Week” series, which we prepared among the biggest 25 cryptocurrencies in terms of market value, the price increase continues in Chainlink (LINK) for the third week in a row.

The crypto currency, which has increased to $ 15.59 by showing a price increase of 10% in the last 24 hours, continues to perform much better than many altcoins that have turned red with the fall of Bitcoin (BTC).

With the sudden fall in the markets on Monday, Chainlink, like many crypto currencies, suffered a serious loss of value. Before the disaster on Monday, the price of LINK had risen to almost $ 20. We can say that this latest price increase of crypto money, which has been on a downward trend since then, has given hope to its investors again.

Dave Portnoy, CEO of Barstool Sports, made a hard entry into the cryptocurrency market last week. The famous CEO, who invested approximately $ 1 million in crypto money, also invested in LINK and played a role in the rise of crypto money. However, Portnoy, who experienced a loss of $ 25,000 with the decrease in Bitcoin, made a rapid exit as it entered the markets, withdrawing all of its money from the crypto market.

Chainlink is the fifth largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and Tether in terms of market capitalization. Investors transfer almost $ 1 billion every week to Chainlink, which has been experiencing sharp rises especially with the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) craze that started earlier this summer.



