Chadwick Boseman’s death is history’s beloved tweet

The sudden announcement of the death of Chadwick Boseman, announced by the actor’s official profile on Twitter this Saturday (28), became the post that received the most likes in the history of the social network.

“The most liked tweet of all time. A tribute worthy of a king,” says the official account of the social network, which confirmed the mark hit by the post about the protagonist of “Black Panther”, a cancer victim at 42. “Like” is the heart icon on the platform and has several uses in the service, including showing affection for the content and even saving a message to check it out later.

Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP — Twitter (@Twitter) August 29, 2020

At the time of publication of this article, the post had already accumulated over 7.3 million likes, in addition to 3.1 million retweets with or without additional comments. To continue the tributes, Twitter also reactivated the Marvel character’s emoji for the hashtags #BlackPanther and #Wakanda Forever.

Previously, the most liked tweet brand belonged to former President of the United States, Barack Obama, who quoted Nelson Mandela in 2017 about equality and diversity in a photo.



