Chadwick Boseman’s death at MTV VMA 2020

The 2020 MTV VMAs plan to honor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away on Friday, August 28 in this special way.

Marvel star Chadwick Boseman passed away on August 28, and the world continues to mourn the loss of the iconic 43-year-old African-American actor.

Ahead of the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, the annual awards ceremony will dedicate a special tribute to the Marvel star, who recently passed away after privately battling colon cancer.

2020 MTV VMA host Keke Palmer kicked off the evening with a short but powerful speech about the death of Chadwick Boseman.

Before we get into music tonight, we need to talk about the devastating loss of Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose talent and passion is a true inspiration to all the fans he played and everyone he encountered. We dedicate tonight’s show to a man whose spirit touched so many. He is a true hero. Not just on screen, but in everything he did. His impact lives on forever. ”

In addition to Keke Palmer’s speech, MTV aired a short segment of Chadwick’s speech at the 2018 MTV TV and Movie Awards.

Marvel star dies at 43

In 2018, Chadwick Boseman was celebrated at the MTV Movie & TV Awards for his impressive performance in Black Panther, the actor won two awards that night: Best Hero and Best Performance.

The news of the next MTV tribute comes just two days after Chadwick Boseman’s death. According to a statement shared on his social media accounts, the Black Panther actor passed away at home with his loved ones, including his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward.

“It is with immeasurable pain that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” the statement began. “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and struggled with it for the past 4 years as he progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought him many of the films that so much he likes them very much. ”

“From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several others, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther,” explained the statement that ended with:

“The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Chadwick Boseman is honored by the entire industry

MTV isn’t the only network paying tribute to the late star. ABC will air a television presentation of Black Panther, as well as a special tribute to Boseman titled Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King.

“The ABC News special will celebrate Boseman’s life, legacy and career, and the cultural imprint he left on and off screen,” read a press release. “It will feature tributes from celebrities, political figures and fans around the world, special words from those who starred alongside him and knew Boseman best, and will shed light on the medical condition he privately struggled with.”

On Saturday, August 29, the Black Panther actor was honored before the Orlando Magic’s showdown against the Milwaukee Bucks. The NBA paid tribute to him, Cliff Robinson and Lute Olson.

Watch the MTV VMAs and the ABC show tonight. Both specials air at 8 p.m. ITS T.



