Chadwick Boseman nominated for Gotham Awards

The actor passed away after a long battle with cancer, but his acting legacy lives on; Chadwick Boseman was nominated for the Gotham Awards.

Awards season, like this year, formally began Thursday with the first film nominations. The Gotham Awards, presented by the Independent Filmmaker Project, presented five films, all directed by women, for best picture and a posthumous nod to Chadwick Boseman.

Kelly Reichardt’s “First Cow” led all films in nominations for the 30th annual Gotham Awards with four nominations, including Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Best Actor for John Magaro and Newcomer for Orion Lee.

The film, a Western fable about two wandering travelers into the Oregon Territory of the 1820s, was released in theaters by A24 in early March, shortly before theaters across the country closed, and on video to ordered in July.

The other nominees for best picture are: Eliza Hittman’s teenage abortion drama “Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always”; Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland,” starring Frances McDormand as an itinerant widow living in her truck; Kitty Green’s “The Assistant,” a Harvey Weinstein-inspired drama about a junior assistant to a movie mogul; and Natalie Erika James’ horror thriller “Relic.”

As we reported in The Truth News, Chadwick Boseman died in August at age 43 after a battle with colon cancer, yet his legacy lives on in his films.

The actor was nominated for his performance in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of August Wilson’s 1982 play, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Initial buzz about the performance, Boseman’s latest, has raised expectations that it will garner a posthumous Oscar nomination.

Nominated for the Gotham Awards

Along with Boseman and Magaro, the nominees to act are: Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Jude Law (“The Nest”) and Jesse Plemons (“I’m thinking about ending things”).

The candidates for best actress are: Nicole Beharie (“Miss June 16th”), Jessie Buckley (“I’m thinking about ending things”), Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”), Carrie Coon (“The nest”) and Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”).

The Gotham Awards honor independent film, with nominees selected by panels of critics. They are usually held in late fall but, like most awards, have been delayed this year after the Oscars were postponed for two months to April 25. The ceremony is scheduled for January 11 for what organizers call a hybrid virtual interactive format. tables.

This year, more films, not less, were submitted to the Gotham Awards. About 500 films were shipped compared to 380 the previous year.



