Chadwick Boseman, four SAG Awards nominations

Actor Chadwick Boseman became the first person to be nominated in four categories at the SAG Awards. The award granted by the Hollywood Actors Union to the best interpretations of the year in cinema and TV presented the nominees last Thursday (5).

Boseman was nominated for Best Actor for his work on The Supreme Voice of the Blues and for his supporting role in Blood Detachment. In addition, he is also competing in the Best Cast category with both films.

The SAG Awards, as it is an award from the actors union, does not have awards for the productions themselves. Best cast nominations would be the closest to that, and in many cases it is a thermometer for the main Oscar category.

In addition to The Supreme Voice of the Blues and Blood Detachment, Minari, A Night in Miami… and The Seven of Chicago are also competing for the Best Cast award. In the Best Actor category, Riz Ahmed was nominated for The Sound of Silence, Anthony Hopkins for My Father, Gary Oldman for Mank and Steven Yeun for Minari. For Best Supporting Actor, the other nominees are Sacha Baron Cohen for The Seven of Chicago, Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah, Jared Leto for The Little Traces and Leslie Odom Jr for One Night in Miami ….

The 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place on April 4 and will be broadcast on TNT.