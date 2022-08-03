Chad Johnson reacted to the fact that 2 Saints players were kicked out of training for fighting

There have been quite a few preseason scuffles so far in the 2022 NFL training camp.

On Wednesday, the New Orleans Saints were the last of the teams to survive serious scuffles at training camp.

Rookie forward Trevor Penning and undrafted defenseman Malcolm Roach were excluded from today’s practice for fighting.

There are two views on the fight within the squad. This either indicates some kind of malfunction in the locker room, or a healthy competitive fire.

According to former NFL receiver Chad Johnson, it is useful to splash out such energy during the preseason.

“Get it out of your system now, not later,” Ochocinko wrote on Twitter.

Penning, selected 19th overall in the 2022 draft, earned his reputation during the Saints’ pre-season training. On Monday, the first day of full-cushion workouts, the former Northern Iowa standout got into a fight with Peyton Turner, a 2021 first-round pick. He also got into it with J.T. Gray’s security on Tuesday.

Let’s see if this behavior will develop into the 2022 regular season.