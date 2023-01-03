KBS teaser war of nerves between Cha Tae Hyun and Jung Yong Hwa from the upcoming episode “Brain Works”!

“The Brain Works” on the KBS2 channel is a comedy—mystery drama on the topic of brain science about two men who can’t stand each other, but must work together to solve a crime related to a rare brain disease. CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa plays Shin Ha Ru, a brain scientist who possesses a very “extraordinary brain”, having everything but humanity. Cha Tae-hyun plays Geum Myung-se, a very sweet and attentive detective with an “altruistic brain.”

In the newly released footage, Shin Ha Ru goes to a media briefing with a determined expression on his face, while Geum Myung Se looks at him from afar. Shin Ha Ru is dressed in black and answers reporters’ questions with a confident but reasonable expression. On the other hand, Geum Myung-se, whose face is full of unknown scars, looks anxiously at Shin Ha Ru. Viewers are curious to know what Shin Ha Ru told reporters and why Geum Myung Se’s face is scarred.



The production team noted: “This is a scene where Geum Myung Se thinks twice about Shin Ha Ru’s character, and where Shin Ha Ru’s cool side as a brain researcher stands out. Please look forward to the 2nd episode of “Brain Works” [which will air] on January 3rd, where a shocking twist and an unpredictable narrative will unfold.”

Episode 2 of “Brain Works” will air on January 3 at 21:50 Korean time. kst.