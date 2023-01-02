The actors of “Brain Works” shared their impatience for a new drama!

On January 2, KBS 2TV held an online press conference for its new drama “The Brain Works” with director Lee Jin So and actors Cha Tae Hyun, Jung Yong Hwa from CNBLUE, Kwak Song Yeon and Ye Ji Won.

“Brain Works” is a comedy—mystery drama on the topic of brain science about two men who can’t stand each other, but must work together to solve a crime related to a rare brain disease. Jung Yong Hwa plays Shin Ha Ru, a brain scientist with a very “extraordinary brain” that has everything except humanity. Cha Tae-hyun plays Geum Myung-se, a very sweet and attentive detective with an “altruistic brain.”

When selecting these two actors , the director commented: “Since Jung Yong Hwa has the image of [acting] in romcoms, I didn’t think he was an outstanding actor, but he proved his acting skills in Sell Your Ghost. Home” when I started paying attention. When I was making a list of the main roles, the synchronization of his characters was so high that I immediately called him.”

He added, “Cha Tae Hyun is Korea’s favorite actor. He’s an actor I’ve always wanted to try acting with. Since his role is the most important for comedy, he was given the highest priority. Since he has played a lot of detective roles lately, I hesitated, but since there are no other actors who could take on this role other than Cha Tae Hyun, I immediately gave him the script. Soon after that, he agreed to the role, and I even drank with happiness.”

The director also stressed that “Brain Works” is the first Korean comedy drama dedicated to the science of the brain, and added: “The message we want to convey with the help of Brain Works is: “To live together, good deeds can be the most selfish.” ‘”

Playing Shin Ha Ru, Jung Young Hwa commented: “I was drawn in because it was a character I hadn’t played before. What swayed me the most was that there were so many lines. It was a personal challenge, but, among other things, I really wanted to try myself in this role.” He added, “After hearing that Cha Tae Hyun would appear, I became much more confident [to accept the role].”

Cha Tae Hyun noticed: “When I first got the script, it was so much fun. The character of Ha Ru, played by Jung Yong Hwa, was incredibly charming.” He added: “Although I haven’t seen such roles lately, I’ve played in them a lot. I chose my appearance because I was attracted to a comedic role.”

Choosing their bromance as the highlight of the drama, the two actors expressed their hope of receiving the “Best Couple” award at the award ceremony at the end of the year, and Cha Tae Hyun confidently shared: “KBS, obviously, nominates us for bromance.”

Kwak Sun-young plays a hypnosis forensic investigator, Seol So-jung, who has a timid brain. Ye Ji-won plays Geum Myung-se’s ex-wife Kim Mo-ran, whose brain is overflowing with excessive sexual attraction.

Kwak Sun – young commented: “After reading the script, I thought it was really fun. I decided to perform because I really wanted to join the team.” Ye Ji Won added: “This is the first ever comedy about brain science that has never been seen in Korea. It covers a lot of topics related to the brain, so I was intrigued.”

In conclusion , director Lee Jin Seo shared: “It’s the first time I’m shooting after getting 16 scripts perfectly. This perfect and exciting story will consist of 16 episodes, so please look forward to it.”

“Brain Works” premiered on January 2, and the next episode will air on January 3 at 21:50 Korean time. KST!