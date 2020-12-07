Cha Eun Woo’s photos go viral on social media

K-Drama True Beauty is due to air on December 9, meanwhile the producers of the youth series released new stills of actor Cha Eun Woo practicing Jiu-Jitsu (martial arts) in some scenes.

In his new role as the attractive and popular Lee Su Ho, he has won over Cha Eun Woo the attention of the public, although the drama has not yet been released, the released images reflect that it portrays the character perfectly.

True Beauty is the dramatic adaptation of the popular webtoon of the same name by creator Yaongyi and revolves around the life of Lim Joo Kyung (Moon Ga Young), a shy comic book fan who changes her image after learning to master the art of art. makeup.

Recently Cha Eun Woo spoke with journalists during a press conference about the pressure to play the handsome Lee Su Ho, a character considered perfect in every way, since in addition to being handsome she is an outstanding athlete and model student.

Cha Eun Woo commented, “I practiced jiu-jitsu really hard for the character Su Ho, who likes sports in the plot. Thanks to that, I think now I have a good hobby. ”

The new photos, showing the artist as Lee Su Ho in what looks like a martial arts competition, immediately went viral on social media with comments praising his great looks as a martial arts expert.

True Beauty’s main cast is Moon Ga Young, Cha Eun Woo, Hwang In Yeop, Park Yoo Na, and Kang Min Ah, charged with bringing to the screen the story of a girl who transforms into the most popular beauty in her school by make up.

Cha Eun Woo’s work in this new drama production recalls another role he played in 2018 in the webtoon adaptation My ID is Gangnam Beauty, which earned the K-Pop Idol the Best New Actor award and the Hallyu Star Award at the 11th Korea Drama Awards.

Everything makes it seem that, in True Beauty, Cha Eun Woo will once again demonstrate his acting ability to play the popular and enigmatic Lee Su Ho, after his excellent time in My ID Gangnam Beauty and for his latest work in the also famous K-Drama Rookie HIstorian Goo Hae-ryung in 2019.



