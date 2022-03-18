Cha Eun Woo tests positive for COVID, how is the idol feeling?

In recent weeks, more and more idols have been infected with Covid-19. The next to join the list of contagions is Cha Eun Woo.

ASTRO’s Eun Woo tested positive for Covid-19. Fantagio reported in a statement that the idol would be quarantined and his activities would be postponed.

Aroha around the world has shown concern about the health status of the idol, of whom not many details have been revealed, other than the official statement issued by his company: Fantagio.

CHA EUN WOO’S HEALTH STATUS

Through an official statement, Eun Woo’s company revealed that the singer tested positive for a rapid antigen test that was performed on him. After the result, Eun Woo started to feel sick. His symptoms are those of a common cold, so they ask fans not to worry.

He also reported that the ASTRO member would be placed in quarantine, following the instructions of the South Korean government health authorities.

In the case of his schedule, all scheduled activities will be postponed until the idol’s health improves and he comes out of quarantine.

DO ASTRO MEMBERS HAVE COVID-19?

On March 8, Moonbin and Sanha tested positive for Covid. Which led to the temporary postponement of the ASTRO Aroha Festival 2022, a fanmeeting in celebration of its anniversary. The company invited to be aware of the new information. Both members have already finished their quarantine.

We wish Eun Woo a speedy recovery!

