In a video blog, Cha Eun Woo from ASTRO described the appearance of his biological younger brother.

Is he handsome like an idol Face Genius? Find out what the celebrity said below!

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo describes a younger brother

Cha Eun Woo mentioned the appearance of his real younger brother.

On January 2, ASTRO member uploaded a new video blog to his personal YouTube channel CHAEUNWOO. The video was shot behind the scenes of his appearance in the 2022 film “Decibel”.

Cha Eun-woo, who played the role of Jeon Tae Ryeong, showed a short haircut for the first time.

In Decibel, he appeared as an acoustic detection officer of a naval submarine, the younger brother of Jung Tae-sung, played by Lee Jong-seok.

There Cha Eun Woo said:

“This is the first time I’m trying to get a short haircut for a movie. If it gets shorter, can I wash my hair while washing my face? That would be convenient.”

During the haircut, Cha Eun Woo also caused laughter by expressing regret.

“Is my back hair getting shorter? It doesn’t have to be cute. (Jeon Tae Ryeong) is a soldier.”

As the vlogger continued, Cha Eun Woo attracted more attention by mentioning his younger brother. The idol described the appearance of his brother and sister, saying:

“I cut my hair so short, do you know who I see in the mirror?”

The barber guessed:

“Your father?”

Then Cha Eun Woo replied:

“My little brother. Dong Hwi and I looked exactly the same, and he still has short hair. It’s been almost ten years since my debut, and it’s the first time I’ve cut my hair so short.”

After seeing the video blog, fans became more interested in the appearance of Cha Eun Woo’s younger brother. Although there are many alleged photos of Dong Hwi on the web, in fact, no one knows what he really looks like.

But with Cha Eun Woo’s description, fans imagine that his younger brother’s appearance will probably look the same as Jeon Tae Ryeong in “Decibel”!

Learn more about Lee Dong-hwi, Cha Eun-woo’s younger brother from ASTRO

Despite his busy schedule, Cha Eun Woo is family oriented. He always found time to spend it with his parents and younger brother, for example, to watch his own movie with them.

But to protect them from everyone’s attention, Cha Eun Woo never shared photos with his family, leaving their faces to the imagination only for fans.

However, the idol described them from time to time, especially the identity of his brother, to satisfy the curiosity of fans.

According to Cha Eun-woo, his younger brother’s name is Lee Dong-hwi, he was born in 1999. He is the same age as Rocky from ASTRO and joined the army with D.O. from EXO.

He is studying journalism and broadcasting in China.

When asked if Lee Dong Hwi is handsome, Cha Eun Woo described him as “cute, more talented (than him) and with a smaller face (than him).”

Rocky, who met Dong Hwi in real life, also described him as “shockingly attractive, he has a beautiful face smaller than Eun Woo, a beautiful nose and is taller than his brother.”