CES 2022: See CyberPower PC’s Auto-Vented Case

CES 2022: CyberPower PC presented on Wednesday (05), during CES 2022, the case of the new Kinetic Series, inspired by the futuristic architecture and equipped with automatic air vents. The front panel is constructed with triangular segments that open and close as needed to reduce the computer’s internal temperature.

During the presentation, Nam Hoang, Creative Director of CyberPower PC, explained the purpose of the build and made the following comment regarding the design of the new product: “We strive to think beyond aesthetics and dedicate ourselves more to honest and functional design that had a purpose. We asked ourselves: can a cabinet do and be more than just a box of holes?”.

“With that curiosity in mind, the CyberPower PC team started to think about what a computer needed to perform at its best,” he continued. The equipment is able to analyze the internal temperature of the system, and from that the 18 fans contract, if the temperature is high, or expand, to reduce noise and dust ingress.