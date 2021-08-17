CES 2022 mandated vaccination against COVID-19

CES, the consumer electronics fair held in Las Vegas every year in January, made an important statement for its event in 2022.

CES, the consumer electronics fair held in Las Vegas every year in January, made an important statement for its event in 2022. CES, which is considered one of the most influential technology organizations in the world, has brought additional measures against COVID-19.

Organized entirely digitally this year, the fair will allow physical participation again next year. However, the organizers impose some conditions for this. The CES 2022 event, which will take place on January 5-8, will impose a vaccination obligation on participants.

CTA has set a vaccination requirement to attend CES 2022!

Gary Shapiro, CTA President, and CEO, shared his views on the implementation of the vaccination obligation at CES 2022 with the following sentences:

“Based on science today, we understand that vaccines offer us the best hope to stop the spread of COVID-19. As required by proper safety protocols, we do our part by requesting proof of vaccination to attend CES 2022 in Las Vegas.”

According to the information announced by the CTA, leading companies such as Amazon, AMD, AT&T, Daimler AG, Dell, Google, Hyundai, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, LG, Panasonic, Qualcomm, Samsung, and Sony will take part in CES 2022. In addition to the face-to-face event, a digital event will also be held.

CES 2022 organization; will feature new categories that show how the industry is evolving, including space technology, food technology, and NFTs. Fair; It will reflect developments in AI, AR/VR, gaming, computing, digital health, automotive, transportation, home entertainment, smart home, and many more.