CES 2022: Intel Withdraws From Attending The Fair In Person

CES 2022: After companies like Nvidia, Amazon, Meta, Pinterest, Twitter and Lenovo, it’s time for Intel to announce that it will not participate in face-to-face events at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 because of the coronavirus.

“The health and safety of our employees, partners and customers is always a priority. After consulting with health authorities and in the spirit of Intel’s security policy, our plans for CES will move towards a live experience that prioritizes the digital, with minimal staff on site,” explained the brand in a statement.

In addition to saying it won’t be in Las Vegas, Intel, which is normally one of the biggest attendees at the fair, urged the public to join the virtual experience it will provide in January.

Despite the “exodus of companies”, CES organizers promise that the fair will be held with dozens of attractions. In a statement, the fair’s advisors said that the mission of the exhibitors and organizers is to bring the industry together with “strong security measures”.

“Although we have recently received 42 exhibitor cancellations (less than 7% of our exhibit floor), since last Friday we have added 60 new exhibitors to our face-to-face event. Submissions for both our digital access and for our event in Las Vegas continue to have a strong boost, with thousands of entries in recent days”, added the text.