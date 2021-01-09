CES 2021: What can be expected from the technology fair?

The major electronics manufacturers confirmed their presence at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2021), but due to the new format (online only), the event will have around 1,800 exhibitors (the 2020 version had 4,500 exhibitors) presenting the news of the technology market between the 11th (next Monday) and the 14th.

As the Mobile World Congress (MWC), aimed at the smartphone market, takes place in a month, many new phones should not be seen during CES 2021 – at least, not the high-end ones; perhaps, intermediate lines or new companies.

The biggest manufacturers will broadcast their launches on their own channels and the small ones, through the structure offered by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), organizer of the event. The first day will feature lectures by AMD, General Motors, Verizon and CTA itself. LG, Sony and Samsung will hold press conferences. Registration for CES 2021 free events can be made on the event website.

What to expect from CES 2021

Hisense

The Chinese Hisense should present at the fair a new generation of laser TVs and medium-range quantum dot screens, in addition to an enhanced line of its popular TV Hisense Roku. The company should also bring updates to what was presented last year: the hybrid television-projector, ULED TVs and devices with DualCell technology, which uses two TV panels to enhance the contrast.

LG

Like Samsung, LG has also invested in 8K devices. The news should include devices with the recently announced Bendable Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO) screen, which allows you to switch between a TV’s flat screen and a curved monitor. Models of the Signature Series OLED R (line of TVs with roll-up screens) and transparent OLED displays are also expected to launch.

Panasonic

In addition to white goods and state-of-the-art TVs, new features are expected in noise-canceling wireless headsets. In 2020, the Japanese company launched the RZ-S500W, an intermediate device that, despite the quality of the noise cancellation, left something to be desired in the quality of the transmitted audio. Panasonic (hopefully) may be launching a second generation of more improved and more balanced sound devices.