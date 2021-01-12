CES 2021: TCL presents wearable screen and other news

This Monday (11), TCL revealed some news during its conference at CES 2021, held at a distance. Amid the unpublished products, what attracted the most attention was the long-awaited prototype of the Chinese brand’s wearable screen.

Called TCL Wearable Display, the device consists of a pair of glasses whose lenses are actually two Sony OLED mini screens with Full HD (1080p) resolution. Contrary to what it seems, it is not about virtual reality glasses, according to the manufacturer itself, as it presents a different approach.

The purpose of the device is to provide the user with the same experience of viewing a giant 140-inch screen from 4 meters away, anywhere, such as during a trip or when playing games, for example, among other situations. The device provides a density of 49 pixels per degree and is capable of displaying 3D content.

The TCL wearable screen works connected to a cell phone, tablet, notebook, computer, video game or any other type of compatible source, which transmits the contents to the mini screens via a USB-C cable connection and also provides the necessary power for displays. Without a set price and release date, the device is expected to debut in 2021.

Wireless headset and animal tracker

The TCL Wearable Display was not the only novelty of the brand. She also introduced the MoveAudio S600 wireless headphones, with active noise cancellation, transparency mode and autonomy of up to 8 hours.

Bringing resistance to water and sweat, the new TCL headphones will go on sale in February, for $ 180.

The TCL MoveTrack Pet Tracker is a pet tracker that sends alerts when the pet leaves the enclosed area. It has a 14-day autonomy and will cost $ 120, with sales starting next month.