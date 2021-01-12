CES 2021: TCL introduces new line of 20 Series phones

This Monday (11), during CES 2021, TCL presented its new line of Series 20 cell phones. Named ‘TCL 20 5G’ and ‘TCL 20 SE’, the new devices of the Chinese giant seek to warm up the dispute in the affordable 5G cell phone market. The announcement continues the company’s recently introduced ecosystem, which seeks a balance between premium design and performance – without weighing the consumer’s pocket.

The most expensive of the pair, TCL 20 5G, presents a very complete set of functions: a 6.7 “FHD + screen, with a resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels and NXTVision technology, which improves color fidelity, contrast and content conversion For HDR processing, the phone features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 690 5G, powered by the 4,500 mAh battery – optimized with the ‘Smart 5G’, which should improve battery consumption with intelligent 4G / 5G signal exchange. At the rear, there is a triple set of cameras with a 48 MP main sensor.

The TCL 20 SE, in turn, is the most ‘accessible’ among the novelties, however, it nevertheless brings a very complete set of features. To start the differences, the phone has a bigger screen, with 6.82 “and the same FHD + resolution as its ‘big brother’, Snapdragon 460 processor – without support for 5G – and a quadruple set of cameras on its back. Other interesting additions are the presence of induction reverse charging and the stereo system.

The TCL 20 5G model, already available in Italy, has a suggested price of U $ 360, while the TCL 20 SE should be sold with a price starting at U $ 180 (about R $ 1980 and R $ 990, respectively, in direct conversion). The launch for both devices is expected in February in Europe, with no expected arrival and price in America.