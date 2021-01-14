CES 2021: Sony announces Airpeak drone

Sony is bringing great news to cinematographic productions at CES 2021. We have already seen the launch of modular panels for movie studios and now it is announcing the AirPeak drone with advanced stabilization in a mirrorless camera from the Alpha line.

The drone was demonstrated at the CES 2021 virtual display during a shoot of Vision-S, a prototype car announced by Sony during CES 2020.

According to Sony, this is the smallest drone model capable of carrying an Alpha line camera, as well as providing advanced image stabilization, which yields professional quality images at different angles with high quality.

See AirPeak in action:

The test was carried out in Austria and it is possible to notice several components of the drone such as cameras, sensors and a pair of landing gears, which rise when starting the flight.

Unfortunately Sony did not disclose details of the AirPeak such as technical specifications, availability and price, but it certainly will not be a device with a friendly price, especially if we remember that DJI was added to the list of US trade restrictions due to the commercial dispute with the China.